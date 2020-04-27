Expand / Collapse search

Phoenix fire crews responding to accident; one person trapped under dashboard

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Phoenix fire crews are responding to a "severe" car accident Monday morning after one person became trapped underneath a dashboard near 35th Avenue and Roeser.

Officials say crews are still working on getting the person out of the car while also treating their injuries simultaneously.

It was a head-on accident involving two cars, crews say.

The other driver is being evaluated for injuries.

This is a developing story. stay with FOX 10 for updates.