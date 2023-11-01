Phoenix firefighters raised flag at 2001 World Series

Game 1 of the 2001 World Series – two Phoenix firefighters responded to Chase Field.

"If I remember right, we were managing a car accident at the time and our battalion chief came and asked if we wanted to participate in the World Series," Troy Caskey said.

Their participation was significant, as it paid tribute to the victims of 9/11.

"They didn't give us a lot of details at the time, but a little bit later on he explained that we were going to raise a flag in honor of the people who lost their lives in the events of September 11," Capt. Tom McCracken said.

"They built a prop that the image was when the New York firefighters were trying to dig in the rubble, and they tried to raise that flag in the whole traumatic experience," Caskey said.

Twenty-two years later, the Diamondbacks are back in the World Series.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Phoenix Fire Department)

Caskey is now a captain paramedic coming up on 30 years with the Phoenix Fire Department. He vividly remembers the moment he stepped foot on Chase Field.

"Baseball essentially brought the entire nation together, and I've never felt more patriotic and togetherness than that time," Caskey said.

McCracken was also promoted to captain and is in his 31st year with the department.

"I am not going to lie – we were nervous because we were at the World Series," he said.

Raising the flag at the 2001 World Series remains an unforgettable moment for the team.

"It's just a feeling I will never be able to put to words, other than it was just an honor," McCracken said.

"It was a proud moment," Caskey said. "It was a moment I will never forget."