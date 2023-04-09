Phoenix home invasion suspect shot and killed by homeowner, police say

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Phoenix Police say a home invasion suspect is dead after a homeowner near downtown shot them Sunday night.

Officers responded to a home near 7th and Portland streets for reports of a residential burglary around 6:30 p.m. on April 9. That's where they found a man who had been shot.

The suspect died at the scene and hasn't been identified. Police say homeowner remained at the home to speak with detectives.

No more information has been released.

