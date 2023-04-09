Expand / Collapse search

Phoenix home invasion suspect shot and killed by homeowner, police say

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 10:00PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say a home invasion suspect is dead after a homeowner near downtown shot them Sunday night.

Officers responded to a home near 7th and Portland streets for reports of a residential burglary around 6:30 p.m. on April 9. That's where they found a man who had been shot.

The suspect died at the scene and hasn't been identified. Police say homeowner remained at the home to speak with detectives.

No more information has been released.

Phoenix home invasion suspect shot and killed by homeowner, police say

Image 1 of 2

 

Area of where the incident happened:

Related

Woman wanted in Mesa for murder caught, accused of another deadly shooting in Phoenix
article

Woman wanted in Mesa for murder caught, accused of another deadly shooting in Phoenix

A woman who was on the run after police say she murdered a man inside the bedroom of a home in Mesa has been caught 2 months later - and she's being accused of another homicide in Phoenix.