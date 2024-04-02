Phoenix man shot, killed in Peoria; suspect sought

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Tuesday morning in a Peoria neighborhood.

The incident happened on April 2 near 83rd Avenue and Jefferson Street. Officers responded to the area at 3:30 a.m., after receiving reports of someone possibly having a seizure in the roadway.

When officers got to the scene, they found the victim, 33-year-old Jordan Gonzalez of Phoenix, lying in the road.

"Officer’s [sic] rendered aid to the victim until Peoria Fire Medical responded to the scene and it was determined he had been shot," police said.

Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspects are in custody.

A Phoenix man died after he was found shot near 83rd Avenue and Jefferson Street in Peoria.

"This appears to be an isolated incident between individuals possibly known to each other, and there is no danger to the community," police said.

Jefferson Street is shut down between 85th Avenue and Grand Frontage Road. Police advise the public to avoid the area.

Map of where the shooting happened