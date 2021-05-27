Phoenix nonprofit helping at-risk youth receives $100,000 grant

article

The students and mentors at Elevate Phoenix couldn't believe it when they heard they won $100,000 in grant money from the Phoenix Suns' very own Devin Booker.

They were at a Suns game when they heard the announcement, and all of that money will be used for a good cause.

The nonprofit works with at-risk youth in the Phoenix Union High School District from elementary school to college by providing tutoring, workforce development and mentorship.

Their work caught the eye of Devin Booker. Through the Devin Booker Starting Five Grant, the nonprofit was selected to receive a whopping $100,000.

With that money, they are transforming a space donated to them by Shasta Industries by adding computers, workout equipment, space for mentorship and more.

"It’s going to open up more doors for our students and even just housing for our mentors," said Delila Gamper with Elevate Phoenix. "A lot of times we are at the schools and we [joke] that our vans are our office spaces, and so this opens up another space to be intentional with our students and families."

The nonprofit plans to start the renovation in a few weeks, and Elevate Phoenix will all be watching tonight's Suns game with a little more excitement than maybe some other fans.

More heartwarming stories

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: