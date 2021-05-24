Arizona DPS troopers help deliver baby in the back of a car

article

Two Arizona Dept. of Public Safety troopers made an unexpected delivery in La Paz County last week.

The two are being praised after helping a mother deliver a baby in the back of a car in Salome on May 21.

The troopers helped the woman deliver a healthy baby girl, DPS said in a tweet.

"A trooper never knows what new challenges their shift will bring!" officials tweeted. "Two of our District 4 troopers helped deliver a healthy baby girl in the back of a vehicle in Salome."

