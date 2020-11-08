Phoenix office complex destroyed after third-alarm fire

Phoenix fire crews battled a third-alarm fire that destroyed an office complex near the I-17 and Dunlap Road on Nov. 8.

Officials say witnesses reported smoke coming from the first floor of the building, and discovered heavy smoke and flames coming from the two-story building once crews arrived.

The fire was originally a first-alarm assignment, but as the flames become more aggressive, the incident was elevated to a third-alarm fire.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

