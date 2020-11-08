Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from SUN 9:00 AM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
6
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until MON 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 5:00 PM MST until MON 8:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 8:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
from SUN 12:00 PM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 11:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 AM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven

Phoenix office complex destroyed after third-alarm fire

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Phoenix fire crews battled a third-alarm fire that destroyed an office complex near the I-17 and Dunlap Road on Nov. 8.

Officials say witnesses reported smoke coming from the first floor of the building, and discovered heavy smoke and flames coming from the two-story building once crews arrived. 

The fire was originally a first-alarm assignment, but as the flames become more aggressive, the incident was elevated to a third-alarm fire. 

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Download FOX 10 Phoenix apps for breaking news and weather alerts.