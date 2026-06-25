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Drug dealer who left buyer on 'bad trip' to die at Tempe car wash sentenced in landmark 'Lethal Fentanyl' case

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 25, 2026 4:12 PM MST
Published June 25, 2026 4:12 PM MST
article

Freddie Avila (Courtesy: Department of Corrections)

The Brief

    • Freddie Anthony Avila, 29, was sentenced to eight years in state prison for supplying the lethal fentanyl that caused the fatal overdose of a Tempe man.
    • Avila pleaded guilty to reckless manslaughter and drug charges after initially being indicted as the second person in county history under Arizona's strict lethal fentanyl law.
    • Investigators tracked Avila down using text messages from the victim's phone and arrested him during a traffic stop months after the crime.

TEMPE, Ariz. - A man at the center of a landmark drug overdose case in Maricopa County was sentenced to eight years in state prison on Thursday for supplying the fentanyl that killed a Valley man last year.

What we know:

Freddie Anthony Avila, 29, pleaded guilty to felony charges of reckless manslaughter and transporting or selling narcotic drugs in connection with the March 2025 death of 47-year-old Chris Joseph. Avila had initially garnered widespread attention after becoming only the second person in county history to be indicted under Arizona's strict "Sale of Lethal Fentanyl" law, a charge that was ultimately amended as part of a plea agreement.

In court on June 25, a judge ordered Avila to serve an eight-year prison sentence for the manslaughter charge, granting him 299 days of credit for time already served in jail. Upon his release from the Arizona Department of Corrections, Avila will immediately begin a four-year term of supervised probation for the drug sales conviction.

The backstory:

The case began on March 15, 2025, when Tempe police officers discovered Joseph unresponsive inside a parked car at a car wash near Loop 101 and Rio Salado Parkway. The Maricopa County Medical Examiner later determined that Joseph died as a result of acute fentanyl poisoning.

Investigators quickly linked Avila to the death after uncovering text messages on the victim's phone that detailed a planned drug transaction at the nearby Tempe Marketplace the night before Joseph's body was found. Avila evaded law enforcement for several months before being detained and arrested during a traffic stop on Aug. 27, 2025.

After his arrest, police said Avila admitted to providing Joseph with the drugs. According to court records, Avila told detectives he actually witnessed Joseph reacting badly to the drugs but left him alone anyway, later saying he believed the victim was simply having a "bad trip."

Featured

Alleged fentanyl dealer arrested in Mesa man's death
article

Alleged fentanyl dealer arrested in Mesa man's death

For the first time under a new Arizona law, authorities say a person in Maricopa County has been charged for selling fentanyl that resulted in someone's death.

Big picture view:

Avila's prosecution originally marked a major push by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office to utilize the state's lethal fentanyl statute, which makes it a Class 2 felony to knowingly sell fentanyl that results in a fatal overdose.

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from Maricopa County Superior Court and the Tempe Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyTempeNews