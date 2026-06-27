Phoenix domestic disturbance suspect dies following officer-involved shooting

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The Brief A man wielding a knife outside a home near 35th Avenue and Greenway was shot by police following a domestic disturbance call. The suspect allegedly chased another man with a knife and ignored commands from officers to stop before they opened fire on him. No officers were injured during the incident, and the Department of Public Safety has taken over the ongoing investigation while local roads remain closed.



A man with a knife was shot and killed by Phoenix police, and it all began around 11 p.m. on June 26 when officers were called to a home near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road for a domestic disturbance.

"The initial information provided indicated that family members at the house were fighting, and one was armed with a knife," stated Sgt. John Buchanan of the Phoenix Police Department.

What we know:

Police say a woman was talking with them outside the home when a man came out with a knife. They say the suspect began chasing another man with the knife.

Officers told the man to stop, but he continued chasing the other man. That's when police opened fire, hitting the suspect. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police say the knife was recovered at the scene. No officers or other people in the community were injured.

What they're saying:

At the scene, Buchanan stated, "Anytime an incident ends like this, it's obviously tragic for all parties involved, not just the officers, but the family as well."

What we don't know:

No names have been released in this case.

What's next:

The Department of Public Safety is taking over the investigation.

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