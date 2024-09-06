Phoenix officers shot: 1 in critical condition, second released from hospital

The Brief Officer Zane Coolidge is in critical condition and Officer Matthew Haney has been released from the hospital after police say they were shot by a suspect near downtown Phoenix. The suspect, 41-year-old Saul Bal, remains jailed on a $2 million bond.



Police have identified two officers who were injured in a shooting earlier this week near downtown Phoenix.

The shooting happened on Sept. 3 near 15th Street and McDowell Road.

Phoenix Police say two officers responded to reports of a man breaking into a car. When they arrived at the scene, the suspect ran and jumped a fence. The officers ran after the suspect, but they were allegedly shot by the suspect, 41-year-old Saul Bal.

Bal was taken into custody after the shooting.

Officer Zane Coolidge, a five-year veteran of the department, remains hospitalized in critical condition. Officer Matthew Haney, who has been with the department for two years, has been released from the hospital.

Bal remains jailed on a $2 million bond.

The Phoenix Police Foundation has set up a fund where you can submit donations for the officers.

Zane Coolidge (left) and Matthew Haney

The Source Information for this story was provided by the Phoenix Police Department and previous FOX 10 reports.

Map of where the shooting happened