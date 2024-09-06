Expand / Collapse search
Phoenix officers shot: 1 in critical condition, second released from hospital

Updated  September 6, 2024 1:01pm MST
Police Shootings
Phoenix Police IDs officers injured in shooting

Phoenix Police officials have released the names of two officers who were injured in a shooting on Tuesday. One of the two officers is now out of the hospital, but the other remains in hospital with injuries that are described as critical.

PHOENIX - Police have identified two officers who were injured in a shooting earlier this week near downtown Phoenix.

The shooting happened on Sept. 3 near 15th Street and McDowell Road.

Phoenix Police say two officers responded to reports of a man breaking into a car. When they arrived at the scene, the suspect ran and jumped a fence. The officers ran after the suspect, but they were allegedly shot by the suspect, 41-year-old Saul Bal.

Bal was taken into custody after the shooting.

Officer Zane Coolidge, a five-year veteran of the department, remains hospitalized in critical condition. Officer Matthew Haney, who has been with the department for two years, has been released from the hospital.

Bal remains jailed on a $2 million bond.

The Phoenix Police Foundation has set up a fund where you can submit donations for the officers.

Ballistic vest saves a Phoenix officer, here's how

A ballistic vest was credited with saving the life of a Phoenix Police officer shot in Phoenix on Sept. 3. FOX 10's Lauren Clark explores what goes into the making of those vests and how they work.

Zane Coolidge (left) and Matthew Haney

Map of where the shooting happened