Phoenix PD looking for two armed men who robbed restaurant

Phoenix Police is looking for information on two suspects who robbed a restaurant near 15th Street and Roosevelt on Dec. 1

The two men entered Salsita's Restaurant at 3 A.M., demanding money from an employee at gunpoint, police say.

One of the suspects shot a round into the ceiling before leaving westbound behind the restaurant. Officials say they may be driving a gold four-door sedan, possibly a 1999 Cadillac CTS.

The suspects are believed to be two Hispanic men in their 30s. One is 5'7", 200 pounds and was wearing a long green coat over a black Puma hoodie. He has a black and silver handgun.

The second suspect is 5'9", 150 pounds and was wearing a black Raiders hat with a T-shirt labeled "Security" on the front. He was armed with a black handgun, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

