Phoenix PD: Man fatally shot in business parking lot after argument
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in the parking lot of a business near Central and Elwood Street, officials said on July 15.
Officers responded to a shooting call in the area at 2 a.m. Thursday morning. There, they found a man who had been shot, and he later died at the hospital.
His name was not released.
A car had also been damaged from gunfire. Police say they believe a verbal argument had broken out between several men that eventually escalated into a shooting.
Traffic will be restricted in the area while the investigation continues.
