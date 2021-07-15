Phoenix PD: Man fatally shot in business parking lot after argument

article

Phoenix Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in the parking lot of a business near Central and Elwood Street, officials said on July 15.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the area at 2 a.m. Thursday morning. There, they found a man who had been shot, and he later died at the hospital.

His name was not released.

A car had also been damaged from gunfire. Police say they believe a verbal argument had broken out between several men that eventually escalated into a shooting.

Traffic will be restricted in the area while the investigation continues.

