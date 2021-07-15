Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 11:45 AM MST, Pima County
4
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 11:30 AM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from THU 8:12 AM MST until THU 10:15 AM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 11:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County

Phoenix PD: Man fatally shot in business parking lot after argument

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in the parking lot of a business near Central and Elwood Street, officials said on July 15.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the area at 2 a.m. Thursday morning. There, they found a man who had been shot, and he later died at the hospital.

His name was not released.

A car had also been damaged from gunfire. Police say they believe a verbal argument had broken out between several men that eventually escalated into a shooting.

Traffic will be restricted in the area while the investigation continues.

More crime news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: