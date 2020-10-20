Phoenix PD: Two suspects shot and killed, no officers hurt

Two men have died after being shot by Phoenix police officers on the night of Oct. 20.

Officers say a mother called 911 on Tuesday night after her two adult sons started fighting in a home near 22nd Street and Indian School.

The woman said she had barricaded herself in her room and was afraid because one of her sons had been acting strangely. When police arrived, she said the two men were inside yelling and that one had a rifle.

Police say they saw both men armed with firearms. One of the men ignored commands to drop his weapon and pointed his rifle at both the officers and his brother, officials say.

Two officers shot at the armed suspect and stuck both brothers. One died at the scene and the other died at the hospital

A rifle and a BB gun "resembling a firearm" were recovered from the home.

Advertisement

This is an ongoing investigation.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.