Phoenix police: 16-year-old dead, 2 others injured in shooting

Police say a 16-year-old teen is dead and two other people were injured in a shooting Tuesday night outside a Phoenix convenience store.

According to Phoenix police, the shooting happened around 8 p.m. outside a Quik Trip located near 19th and Glendale Avenues.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two of the victims inside the convenience store and the third was outside.

All three victims were taken to a hospital where 16-year-old Sean Chinn was pronounced dead.

The other two victims, a 17-year-old teen and an 18-year-old man, are in critical but stable condition.

Investigators say the victims were standing outside of the Quik Trip when they were shot by an unknown suspect.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6141 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.