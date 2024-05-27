Phoenix Police bomb squad investigates 'suspicious item' at apartment complex

article

Detectives with the Phoenix Police Department bomb squad are investigating a "suspicious item" found in the front office of an apartment complex on Monday night.

The investigation is at 24th Street and Thomas Road.

"Due to evacuations, 24th Street between Earll Dr. and Pinchot Ave. will be shut down," police said.

No more information is available.

This is a developing story, and if the authorities release more information, this story will be updated.

Map of where 24th Street and Thomas Road is at: