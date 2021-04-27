Phoenix Police: Fight among several men leaves a man shot, seriously injured

A man was seriously injured in a Phoenix shooting on Tuesday night and police say he may have been involved in a fight with several other men before the shooting happened.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man with serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

"Early information indicates the male was involved in an altercation with several other males when the shooting occurred," police said.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.