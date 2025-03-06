Phoenix Police investigate after finding the body of a woman near Interstate 17
PHOENIX - Police discovered the body of a woman around 7:30 a.m. near Interstate 17 and Van Buren Street.
A report of an injured person in the area sent police to the junction on March 5 where police found the body of 43-year-old Brandy Thornton on the sidewalk.
Thornton was soon thereafter pronounced dead.
Phoenix Police are investigating the case as a homicide and Silent Witness is asking for anyone with information on the case to come forward.
Those with info can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS and remain anonymous.