Phoenix Police investigate after finding the body of a woman near Interstate 17

article

The Brief Phoenix Police are investigating after a 43-year-old woman was found dead on the sidewalk in downtown Phoenix. Silent Witness is asking anyone with information in the case to contact them at 480-WITNESS.



Police discovered the body of a woman around 7:30 a.m. near Interstate 17 and Van Buren Street.

A report of an injured person in the area sent police to the junction on March 5 where police found the body of 43-year-old Brandy Thornton on the sidewalk.

Thornton was soon thereafter pronounced dead.

Watch FOX 10 Phoenix live:

What you can do:

Phoenix Police are investigating the case as a homicide and Silent Witness is asking for anyone with information on the case to come forward.

Those with info can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS and remain anonymous.