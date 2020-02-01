Expand / Collapse search

Phoenix Police investigate double homicide near 32nd St. and Roeser

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are investigating a double homicide near 32nd Street and Roeser Road. 

Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area at around 9:45 p.m. on Friday. They found a man and a woman who had been shot and killed. 

Police also found the suspect at the scene with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition. 

No further details have been provided. The investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 