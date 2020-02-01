Phoenix Police investigate double homicide near 32nd St. and Roeser

Phoenix Police are investigating a double homicide near 32nd Street and Roeser Road.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area at around 9:45 p.m. on Friday. They found a man and a woman who had been shot and killed.

Police also found the suspect at the scene with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

No further details have been provided. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.