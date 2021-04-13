Phoenix Police investigate triple shooting near I-17 and Loop 101
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say they are investigating a triple shooting on the night of Tuesday, April 13.
The shooting happened near I-17 and Loop 101 just before 8 p.m.
Officers arrived and learned the shooting stemmed from an argument and three people were shot.
Two men and a woman were found with gunshot wounds. Police say the woman's injury could be life-threatening.
Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.