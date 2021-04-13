Expand / Collapse search
Phoenix Police investigate triple shooting near I-17 and Loop 101

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 36 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Police investigate shooting near I-17 and Loop 101

The shooting happened near I-17 and Loop 101 on April 13.

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say they are investigating a triple shooting on the night of Tuesday, April 13.

The shooting happened near I-17 and Loop 101 just before 8 p.m.

Officers arrived and learned the shooting stemmed from an argument and three people were shot.

Two men and a woman were found with gunshot wounds. Police say the woman's injury could be life-threatening.

