Phoenix Police investigate triple shooting near I-17 and Loop 101

Phoenix Police say they are investigating a triple shooting on the night of Tuesday, April 13.

The shooting happened near I-17 and Loop 101 just before 8 p.m.

Officers arrived and learned the shooting stemmed from an argument and three people were shot.

Two men and a woman were found with gunshot wounds. Police say the woman's injury could be life-threatening.

