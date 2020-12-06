Phoenix police: Man who didn't return home from morning walk found safe
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department says an 80-year-old man who left his home Sunday morning and didn't return has been found safe.
Enrique Licano Castillo was last seen walking near 23rd Avenue and Broadway Road around 7 a.m. on Dec. 6. Police said he went for a walk and didn't return home.
Enrique Licano Castillo, 80, of Phoenix
He was last seen wearing a white hat, blue jeans, a brown North Face jacket and black shoes.
"Enrique can self-identify, walks regularly and speaks Spanish," the department said.
On Dec. 7, police said Castillo was found and is safe.