Phoenix Police officer Tyler Moldovan suffers recovery setback, undergoes surgery after a fall

The Brief Former Phoenix Police officer Tyler Moldovan suffered a setback in his recovery after falling. He fractured his femur and neck bones in the fall and will require surgery. Moldovan was shot eight times in the line of duty in 2021 and doctors gave him little-to-no chance of surviving. He was on life support for over a month.



Former Phoenix Police officer Tyler Moldovan who was shot eight times while on duty in December 2021, has suffered a setback in his recovery.

According to an Instagram post by his wife, Moldovan suffered a fall that resulted in the fracture of bones in his neck and femur.

Moldovan is scheduled to receive surgery on October 5.

He was initially put on life support for over a month and given little chance to live.

He was shot while searching for a man who was driving erratically in Phoenix. Moldovan discovered the man hiding behind a wall of an apartment patio before the man opened fire.

His condition improved by June of 2022 when Moldovan was able to return home for the first time since the shooting.

In April 2023, Moldovan threw out the first pitch of the Arizona Diamondbacks home opener, with help from his wife, Chelsea.

He has since been a symbol of perseverance in the Phoenix community and among the Phoenix Police Department.