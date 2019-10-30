Phoenix police release 1st 'critical incident' video

article

Phoenix police have released the first so-called "critical incident" video that the Police Department says it plans to help provide transparency for the community regarding shootings involving the police.

The 11-minute video posted to the department's Facebook page depicts an Aug. 28 incident in which at least one officer fires shots during an encounter with an armed man who allegedly had been shooting a rifle into the air multiple times from a residence.

The video includes an introduction by Police Chief Jeri Williams, a woman's 911 call reporting the gunfire, excerpts from surveillance video showing the residence and video from two officers' lapel cameras.

The lapel camera video show officers approaching the residence, subsequent gunfire and the man surrendering to police.