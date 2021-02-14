Phoenix Police: Suspect arrested after man shot, killed near 15th Avenue and Missouri

article

Phoenix Police say a suspect has been arrested after a man was shot dead near 15th Avenue and Missouri on Feb. 14.

Officers responded to a shooting call on Sunday afternoon and found 19-year-old Isaac Luis Arechiga with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On March 26, police announced Brandon Ortiz was arrested in connection to the shooting.

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.