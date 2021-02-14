Expand / Collapse search

Phoenix Police: Suspect arrested after man shot, killed near 15th Avenue and Missouri

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say a suspect has been arrested after a man was shot dead near 15th Avenue and Missouri on Feb. 14.

Officers responded to a shooting call on Sunday afternoon and found 19-year-old Isaac Luis Arechiga with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On March 26, police announced Brandon Ortiz was arrested in connection to the shooting.

