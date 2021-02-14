Phoenix Police: Suspect arrested after man shot, killed near 15th Avenue and Missouri
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say a suspect has been arrested after a man was shot dead near 15th Avenue and Missouri on Feb. 14.
Officers responded to a shooting call on Sunday afternoon and found 19-year-old Isaac Luis Arechiga with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
On March 26, police announced Brandon Ortiz was arrested in connection to the shooting.