'Unexpected loss': Phoenix radio icon DJ Super Snake dead

Phoenix radio icon DJ Super Snake died Saturday morning after an apparent accident.

The legendary host was known for his signature laugh and vibrant personality. His radio career spans more than 40 years.

He started in San Diego and made stops in Houston, Dallas, and Philly before returning home to the Valley.

In the '90s, he was a household name on the old Power 92.

DJ Super Snake

Just last year, he joined Hot 97.5 and Hot 103.9 – bringing his charm back to local radio.

Sadly, he was planning a big New Year's Eve party on Sunday night in Scottsdale.

His family is thanking the community for its support and released a statement.

"We are devastated by this unexpected loss. Snake had the ability to make you feel like he was everyone’s best friend because he was larger than life. We will continue to honor Snake’s legacy and ask for privacy at this time."