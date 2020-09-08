Phoenix Rising soccer team to welcome fans once again at their game on September 11

It's the news Valley soccer fans have been waiting for, as the Phoenix Rising is getting ready to welcome fans back for the first time since March 2020.

Fans react

Some fans, like Monica McPherson, have not missed a Phoenix Rising game in two years, home or away. For McPherson, not being able to be there this season when COVID-19 forced spectators out has been tough.

"I have the rising scarf. I have the red fury," said McPherson.

McPherson said she will be at the field on September 11 with some other red fury supporters.

“I’m at high risk for COVID, but I’m not gonna miss that game. It’s just not gonna happen. It’s like a gift to have that ticket," said McPherson.

Officials talk about safety measures

On Friday, the Phoenix Rising will become the first professional sports team in Arizona to allow fans back since March Team officials say there will be changes in order to ensure fan safety.

"For us, it’s making sure we can execute at a 15% capacity in a safe manner for players and fans, and I’m confident we can do that," said Phoenix Rising General Manager Bobby Dulle.

While McPherson admits she doesn’t know exactly what to expect, shes not missing her chance to show her support

"There’s worry but definitely no hesitation. I will be there," said McPherson.