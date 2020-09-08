Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 8:06 PM MDT until TUE 8:45 PM MDT, Apache County, Navajo County
13
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Pima County
Red Flag Warning
until WED 12:00 AM MST, Yuma/Martinez Lake and Vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ, Central Deserts
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 7:06 PM MST until TUE 7:45 PM MST, Gila County
High Wind Warning
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Red Flag Warning
until WED 6:00 PM MST, Lake Mead NRA/Colorado River-AZ side
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Flood Advisory
from TUE 6:08 PM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Pima County
Wind Advisory
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
until TUE 10:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County
Significant Weather Advisory
until TUE 8:15 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven

Phoenix Rising soccer team to welcome fans once again at their game on September 11

By
Published 
Scottsdale
FOX 10 Phoenix

Phoenix Rising prepares to welcome back fans

The Valley soccer team will become the first professional team in the state to welcome fans back to the stands.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - It's the news Valley soccer fans have been waiting for, as the Phoenix Rising is getting ready to welcome fans back for the first time since March 2020.

Fans react

Some fans, like Monica McPherson, have not missed a Phoenix Rising game in two years, home or away. For McPherson, not being able to be there this season when COVID-19 forced spectators out has been tough.

"I have the rising scarf. I have the red fury," said McPherson.

McPherson said she will be at the field on September 11 with some other red fury supporters.

“I’m at high risk for COVID, but I’m not gonna miss that game. It’s just not gonna happen. It’s like a gift to have that ticket," said McPherson.

Officials talk about safety measures

On Friday, the Phoenix Rising will become the first professional sports team in Arizona to allow fans back since March Team officials say there will be changes in order to ensure fan safety.

"For us, it’s making sure we can execute at a 15% capacity in a safe manner for players and fans, and I’m confident we can do that," said Phoenix Rising General Manager Bobby Dulle.

While McPherson admits she doesn’t know exactly what to expect, shes not missing her chance to show her support

"There’s worry but definitely no hesitation. I will be there," said McPherson.