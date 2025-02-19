Phoenix and Saguaro National Park rated as top spring break destinations despite rising costs for travelers

article

The Brief Phoenix, AZ and Orlando, FL are ranked as top road trip destinations by RVShare, with Saguaro National Park in Tucson highlighted among the top warm-weather national parks to visit. AAA is warning travelers that rising costs could impact travelers, particularly those thinking about taking a cruise. Despite the rise in travel costs, AAA says there are creative and clever ways to save money this spring.



Phoenix is coming in as one of the top destinations for road trippers according to data from the recreational travel site, RVShare.

With spring break around the corner, RVShare says the top two travel destinations for road trips are Phoenix, AZ and Orlando, FL.

The site ranks Saguaro National Park in Tucson as one of the top warm weather National Park destinations in the country.

Big Bend National Park in Texas, Everglades National Park in Florida, Joshua Tree National Park in California and White Sands National Park in New Mexico joined Saguaro on the list.

"We thoroughly enjoyed the scenic drives on both sides of the park. We stopped to walk several small paths and read the signage near many of the plants. We also really loved both visitor centers, where we were able to learn a lot about the saguaro cacti, as well as the area." - Chelsea Gonzales of RVShare.com.

A report from AAA says that spring break travel prices are rising during spring break timeframes.

Average domestic plane tickets are up 7% from one year ago and hotel prices are up 8%. Prices to take a cruise are also up 27%.

There are ways to circumnavigate the increased charges, however.

"While data shows the costs of airfare and hotels are rising during spring break timeframes, there are ways to save," said Cyndi Zesk, Senior Vice President of Travel for AAA Arizona.

The report also warns that new travel requirements could cause a snag in vacation travel this year and beyond.