Phoenix Suns fans surprise family with Suns-themed baby reveal

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Phoenix Suns
FOX 10 Phoenix

Phoenix Suns fans surprise family with Suns-themed baby reveal

Married and expecting Suns fans decided to share the news of a baby on the way with their family and the surprise was a slam dunk.

Married and expecting Suns fans decided to share the news of a baby on the way with their family and the surprise was a slam dunk.

Valley residents Drew Hill and his wife Shea are expecting a baby and when Drew's parents were in town visiting, they decided to surprise them with purple Suns T-shirts that said "grandma" and "grandpa" on the backs.

"It worked out perfectly because my parents were in town from Kansas where they are working right now. My dad was born and raised in [Phoenix] as well and always talks about what it was like in [Phoenix] when the Suns went to the championship in '93," Drew explained.

He says he's too been a Suns fan all his life and always planned to share the news this way when the time came. Luckily for the couple, it's even more exciting with the Suns in the NBA Finals.

"Everything just worked out perfectly," he said.

The Suns are taking on the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals and the Suns lead the series 2-0. Game 3 is on July 11.

