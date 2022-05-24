Phoenix suspect reportedly shoots at officers, community asked to 'keep away' from scene

The Phoenix Police Department is involved in an active scene where a now barricaded suspect reportedly shot at officers.

At around 4:20 p.m, Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams said the incident is unfolding near 32nd Street and Union Hills Drive.

"This is an active and ongoing police situation with an armed suspect who has shot at the police. Please stay out of the area and let your viewers know to keep away or stay inside if they live nearby," Williams said.

As of 6 p.m., officers are in a standoff with the suspect.

This is a developing story, and we will update it once more information becomes available.

