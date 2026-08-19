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Phoenix teen sentenced to 14 years in deadly 2025 road rage shooting

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 19, 2026 3:41 PM MST
Published August 19, 2026 3:41 PM MST
Previous coverage: Man dies after reports of shooting in Phoenix
Previous coverage: Man dies after reports of shooting in Phoenix

Previous coverage: Man dies after reports of shooting in Phoenix

A man died at the hospital after police say he was found "with obvious signs of trauma" on Aug. 21 near 7th Street and Buckeye Road. The man was not identified.

The Brief

    • A 17-year-old was sentenced to 14 years after pleading guilty to manslaughter for a 2025 deadly road rage shooting in Phoenix.
    • The shooting occurred in August 2025 near 7th Street and Buckeye Road following a near-collision between a vehicle and 45-year-old Porfirio Medina, who was riding a scooter.
    • The teenager later admitted to illegally buying and later selling the gun.

PHOENIX - A teen was sentenced for more than a decade for a 2025 deadly road rage shooting in Phoenix.

The backstory:

In August 2025, Henry Gonzales, who was 15 years old at the time, got into an argument with 45-year-old Porfirio Medina near 7th Street and Buckeye Road. The teen and others in the vehicle had gotten into a confrontation with Medina, who was on a scooter, after the two nearly collided. 

According to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, Medina followed them to the next intersection and approached the passenger side of the vehicle while at a red light.  That's when the teen rolled down the window and fired one shot, striking Medina in the chest. 

Related

Man dies after being found 'with obvious signs of trauma': Phoenix PD
article

Man dies after being found 'with obvious signs of trauma': Phoenix PD

A man died at the hospital after police say he was found "with obvious signs of trauma" on Aug. 21 near 7th Street and Buckeye Road. The man was not identified.

"After the shooting, the vehicle fled the scene without calling 911 or reporting the incident," MCAO said. 

Medina was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. 

What we know:

Police used video surveillance, license plate readers, and cell phone location data to identify the vehicle and Gonzales.

What the Teen Said:

The now-17-year-old had admitted to illegally getting the handgun just days before, despite knowing he could not have a firearm as a minor. Gonzales also told officers he sold the gun after the shooting, "because he feared he might use it again in another confrontation."

Dig deeper:

The teen pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 14 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections. 

Map of where the 2025 shooting occurred.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

Crime and Public SafetyPhoenixNews