Phoenix teen sentenced to 14 years in deadly 2025 road rage shooting

The Brief A 17-year-old was sentenced to 14 years after pleading guilty to manslaughter for a 2025 deadly road rage shooting in Phoenix. The shooting occurred in August 2025 near 7th Street and Buckeye Road following a near-collision between a vehicle and 45-year-old Porfirio Medina, who was riding a scooter. The teenager later admitted to illegally buying and later selling the gun.



A teen was sentenced for more than a decade for a 2025 deadly road rage shooting in Phoenix.

The backstory:

In August 2025, Henry Gonzales, who was 15 years old at the time, got into an argument with 45-year-old Porfirio Medina near 7th Street and Buckeye Road. The teen and others in the vehicle had gotten into a confrontation with Medina, who was on a scooter, after the two nearly collided.

According to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, Medina followed them to the next intersection and approached the passenger side of the vehicle while at a red light. That's when the teen rolled down the window and fired one shot, striking Medina in the chest.

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"After the shooting, the vehicle fled the scene without calling 911 or reporting the incident," MCAO said.

Medina was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

What we know:

Police used video surveillance, license plate readers, and cell phone location data to identify the vehicle and Gonzales.

What the Teen Said:

The now-17-year-old had admitted to illegally getting the handgun just days before, despite knowing he could not have a firearm as a minor. Gonzales also told officers he sold the gun after the shooting, "because he feared he might use it again in another confrontation."

Dig deeper:

The teen pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 14 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections.

Map of where the 2025 shooting occurred.