Phoenix thrift shop transforms into pantry to help families losing SNAP

The State of Arizona filed a lawsuit Tuesday challenging the suspension of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, a direct result of the ongoing government shutdown in Washington, D.C.

Attorney General Kris Mayes called the decision "unlawful" and announced that Arizona is joining 26 other states in suing the federal government.

"I will not stand by as Arizonan families go hungry," Mayes said at a press conference. "Arizonans should not ever, ever be used as a bargaining chip." Calling it one of the most important lawsuits she has ever filed, Mayes added, "I feel confident the law is on our side."

More than 900,000 Arizonans — roughly 12% of the state’s population, including low-income families, seniors, and young children — face a freeze on their SNAP benefits starting Nov. 1.

Businesses Step In as D.C. Fights

As Republicans and Democrats continue a budget standoff in Washington, Valley businesses are taking action to help those affected.

E.P. Bradley and Kayla Long, owners of King Pigeon Thrift & Vintage in Phoenix, are transforming an entire room of their shop into a free pantry. Starting Nov. 1, the doors will open for people to take canned goods, fresh produce, meats, and cheeses, all at no cost.

"I've had food insecurity growing up. My mom was a single parent, so it's something that hits very close to home," Long said.

The idea started small but quickly gained momentum on social media. In just 24 hours, thousands of people were reaching out, volunteering, and dropping off donations.

Phoenix resident Presely Nassise, who relies on SNAP benefits, was among those who came to donate. "My whole grocery budget was just frozen, and I didn't know where I was going to make that money up," Nassise said, adding, "I teared up... because prior to that, I didn't know where my groceries were going to come from."

Nassise's experience speaks to the urgency felt by many. The Longs maintain that any business can step up. "We have the ability to do it," Long said. "I would say that anybody that has the ability or space to do it, anybody can do this. We're not anything special."

FOX 10 reached out to the USDA, which has not commented on the lawsuit. The USDA website has echoed Republican and Trump claims that Democrats caused the shutdown, fueled by a dispute over extending health care savings.