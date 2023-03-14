Phoenix voters to pick 2 city council members in runoff election
PHOENIX - Polls are open as Phoenix residents will choose the next two members of the city council.
The runoff election on March 14 is the result of no candidate getting a majority of the votes cast in the council election last November.
So who's on the ballot?
District 6
First, in the District 6 race, which includes those in the Biltmore, Ahwatukee, Arcadia, and North Central neighborhoods, it's Kevin Robinson going up against Sam Stone.
Robinson is a former assistant police chief at the Phoenix Police Department and a professor at Arizona State University.
Stone was previously the chief of staff for outgoing Councilman Sal DiCiccio. Stone was also a policy advisor for Kari Lake's failed campaign for governor.
District 8
In District 8, which covers south Phoenix and the downtown area, incumbent Carlos Garcia is facing Kesha Hodge Washington.
Garcia began serving on the council in 2019 and is the co-founder of the "Puente Human Rights Movement."
Washington is the former assistant attorney general and has practiced law in Phoenix for two decades.
Polls will be open until 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The elected candidates will take office for a four-year term beginning on April 7.
