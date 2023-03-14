Phoenix voters to pick 2 city council members in runoff election

Polls are open as Phoenix residents will choose the next two members of the city council.

The runoff election on March 14 is the result of no candidate getting a majority of the votes cast in the council election last November.

So who's on the ballot?

District 6

First, in the District 6 race, which includes those in the Biltmore, Ahwatukee, Arcadia, and North Central neighborhoods, it's Kevin Robinson going up against Sam Stone.

Robinson is a former assistant police chief at the Phoenix Police Department and a professor at Arizona State University.

Stone was previously the chief of staff for outgoing Councilman Sal DiCiccio. Stone was also a policy advisor for Kari Lake's failed campaign for governor.

District 8

In District 8, which covers south Phoenix and the downtown area, incumbent Carlos Garcia is facing Kesha Hodge Washington.

Garcia began serving on the council in 2019 and is the co-founder of the "Puente Human Rights Movement."

Washington is the former assistant attorney general and has practiced law in Phoenix for two decades.

Polls will be open until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The elected candidates will take office for a four-year term beginning on April 7.

MORE: March 14, 2023 Runoff Election Information

More Arizona headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: