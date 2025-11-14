Phoenix woman allegedly killed by her boyfriend; trooper involved in Valley crash l Morning News Brief

article

From a Phoenix woman who was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend to a West Valley crash involving an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of November 14.

1. ‘She was a light’

Paxton Wallace

What we know:

Police say 31-year-old Paxton Wallace was brutally murdered by her boyfriend, 47-year-old Jeffrey Rael, at their home near 19th Avenue and Grant Street.

What they're saying:

Paxton's family believes she was trying to leave her boyfriend before her death.

"She was trying to get out. There are systems in place in Arizona. She had a caseworker. Needless to say, it failed her," said Paxton's sister, Alida Wallace. "We just wish she would've come back to us again and just stayed with us again."

2. Trooper involved in Valley crash

3. Trump signs ‘Fostering the Future’ executive order

What we know:

The "Fostering the Future" executive order establishes a program to secure government, private-industry, nonprofit, and academic partners’ commitments for new educational and employment pathways for youth transitioning out of foster care.

Dig deeper:

The "Fostering the Future" resource is part of First Lady Melania Trump’s "Be Best" initiative which focuses on the importance of social, emotional, and physical health of children.

4. Teens allegedly damaged school property

What we know:

Police say teenagers who broke into Conley Elementary School, causing over $5,000 worth of damage, have been charged.

The backstory:

Investigators say surveillance video showed multiple suspects entering a classroom and smashing computers and tablets. The suspects also allegedly broke two storage sheds and scattered sports equipment across the school's playground and rooftop.

5. Urn found on side of road

(Buckeye PD)

What we know:

Police say someone found an urn with ashes on the side of Yuma Road and brought it to their station.

What you can do:

If the urn belongs to you, you're asked to call Buckeye Police at 623-349-6400.

Weekend weather outlook

