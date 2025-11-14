Urn with ashes inside found on side of road in Buckeye: PD

article

Police are hoping to track down the owner of an urn that was reportedly found in Buckeye.

What we know:

Buckeye Police say an urn with ashes was brought into the police station on Nov. 13 by someone who said they found it on the side of Yuma Road.

The urn is being stored in the department's property and evidence facility, located at 8050 S. Shepards Trail, until they can track down its owner.

What you can do:

"If this urn belongs to you, please contact our Property and Evidence team at 623-349-6400," police said.

Map of Buckeye PD's property and evidence facility