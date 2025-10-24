Vandalism at Chandler elementary school under investigation

The Chandler Police Department investigators are looking for the people they believe to have vandalized an elementary school last week, and provided pictures of the possible suspects.

Detectives say the vandalism happened at Conley Elementary School near Dobson and Frye roads.

"On October 15, three suspects damaged property and smashed several iPads taken from a special ed classroom," stated police in a Twitter post on Oct. 23.

Statement from Chandler Unified School District:

"We are aware of the situation that occurred at Conley Elementary School. This incident reinforces the importance of our shared care and responsibility for CUSD schools. We encourage anyone with information to come forward. Schools are special places for the entire community and actions like this impact us all."

If you have any information about this case, you're asked to call the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130.

Map of the Conley Elementary School area