Phoenix woman gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park

A woman from Phoenix was seriously hurt after she was gored by a bison on the morning of July 17 at Yellowstone National Park.

Officials say the 47-year-old woman was walking with another person near the Lake Lodge Cabins on the north shore of Lake Yellowstone when they encountered two bison.

"Upon seeing them, the visitors turned to walk away from the bison," Yellowstone National Park wrote on Facebook. "One of the bison charged and gored the woman."

The unidentified woman was airlifted to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Her current condition is unknown.

Officials say this is the first reported incident involving a bison since June 28, 2022.

(Yellowstone National Park)

Safety information from Yellowstone National Park

"Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild and can be dangerous when approached. When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space. Stay more than 25 yards (23 m) away from all large animals - bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes - and at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in proximity.

During mating season (rut) from mid-July through mid-August, bison can become agitated more quickly. Use extra caution and give them additional space during this time.

Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans."

Area where the incident occurred: