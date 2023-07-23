Phoenix woman struck by bison, $1B Powerball won, explosions in Phoenix fire: this week's top stories

Crime Files: School assault, fentanyl in jail
Our top crime stories for the week of July 16: 5 exposed to fentanyl, 'tranq' in Arizona jail; details on a Glendale murder; assaults on students on an Arizona school; a family mourns a teen killed by a hit-and-run driver; and a manhunt at a Scottsdale apartment.
This week's top stories include coverage of a massive fire in Phoenix near the airport, a Phoenix woman being struck and badly hurt by a bison and a woman reportedly bringing in drugs into an Arizona jail.
Here are the top stories from FOX 10 Phoenix between July 15-22.
1. 'That's a shark!': Hawaiian surfer shares unsettling encounter with 20-foot great white
The native Hawaiian came across the shark while foil surfing in Oahu.
2. Phoenix woman gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park
A bison gored and significantly injured an Arizona woman in Yellowstone National Park.
3. $1B Powerball jackpot: Downtown Los Angeles store owner reacts to selling winning ticket
Navor Herrera and his family received $1 million after lottery officials said Las Palmitas mini market in downtown LA sold the winning Powerball jackpot.
4. Here are the winning numbers for $900m Powerball drawing
Did you win? Check out the winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on July 17, with an estimated $900 million jackpot at stake.
5. Explosions seen as large fire burns at Phoenix propane business
Phoenix Fire officials said a fire at a propane business has resulted in propane tanks exploding.
6. If you bought an A&W soda in the past 7 years, you could get a repayment
A&W and Keurig Dr. Pepper settled a lawsuit over the labeling on their two soda brands.
7. Washington state 4-year-old dies after choking on hot dog at Costco
People at the Costco attempted to help the girl by providing CPR and using an AED machine, but the girl did not survive.
8. 5 people, including 3 correctional officers, exposed to fentanyl and 'tranq' at a Pima County jail
A southern Arizona jail shut down booking operations for a bit after five people, including correctional officers, were exposed to fentanyl and "tranq" when processing a woman.
9. Arizona teen who met Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker during Phoenix concert has passed away
We have a sad update to a story we have been following since May: Alex Etheridge, an Arizona teen who was battling cancer, has passed away.
10. HGTV star Ty Pennington intubated after ‘barely’ breathing
The HGTV star was rushed to the ICU after attending the ‘Barbie’ premiere.