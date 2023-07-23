Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
4
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Flood Advisory
until SUN 10:45 PM MST, Yavapai County

Phoenix woman struck by bison, $1B Powerball won, explosions in Phoenix fire: this week's top stories

By
Published 
Week in Review
FOX 10 Phoenix

Crime Files: School assault, fentanyl in jail

Our top crime stories for the week of July 16: 5 exposed to fentanyl, 'tranq' in Arizona jail; details on a Glendale murder; assaults on students on an Arizona school; a family mourns a teen killed by a hit-and-run driver; and a manhunt at a Scottsdale apartment.

This week's top stories include coverage of a massive fire in Phoenix near the airport, a Phoenix woman being struck and badly hurt by a bison and a woman reportedly bringing in drugs into an Arizona jail.

Here are the top stories from FOX 10 Phoenix between July 15-22.

1. 'That's a shark!': Hawaiian surfer shares unsettling encounter with 20-foot great white

'That's a shark!': Hawaiian surfer shares unsettling encounter with 20-foot great white

The native Hawaiian came across the shark while foil surfing in Oahu.

2. Phoenix woman gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park

Phoenix woman gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park

A bison gored and significantly injured an Arizona woman in Yellowstone National Park.

3. $1B Powerball jackpot: Downtown Los Angeles store owner reacts to selling winning ticket

$1B Powerball jackpot: Downtown Los Angeles store owner reacts to selling winning ticket

Navor Herrera and his family received $1 million after lottery officials said Las Palmitas mini market in downtown LA sold the winning Powerball jackpot.

4. Here are the winning numbers for $900m Powerball drawing

Here are the winning numbers for $900m Powerball drawing

Did you win? Check out the winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on July 17, with an estimated $900 million jackpot at stake.

5. Explosions seen as large fire burns at Phoenix propane business

Explosions seen as large fire burns at Phoenix propane business

Phoenix Fire officials said a fire at a propane business has resulted in propane tanks exploding.

6. If you bought an A&W soda in the past 7 years, you could get a repayment

If you bought an A&amp;W soda in the past 7 years, you could get a repayment

A&W and Keurig Dr. Pepper settled a lawsuit over the labeling on their two soda brands.

7. Washington state 4-year-old dies after choking on hot dog at Costco

Washington state 4-year-old dies after choking on hot dog at Costco

People at the Costco attempted to help the girl by providing CPR and using an AED machine, but the girl did not survive.

8. 5 people, including 3 correctional officers, exposed to fentanyl and 'tranq' at a Pima County jail

5 people, including 3 correctional officers, exposed to fentanyl and 'tranq' at a Pima County jail

A southern Arizona jail shut down booking operations for a bit after five people, including correctional officers, were exposed to fentanyl and "tranq" when processing a woman.

9. Arizona teen who met Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker during Phoenix concert has passed away

Arizona teen who met Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker during Phoenix concert has passed away

We have a sad update to a story we have been following since May: Alex Etheridge, an Arizona teen who was battling cancer, has passed away.

10. HGTV star Ty Pennington intubated after ‘barely’ breathing

HGTV star Ty Pennington intubated after ‘barely’ breathing

The HGTV star was rushed to the ICU after attending the ‘Barbie’ premiere.