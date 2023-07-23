Phoenix woman struck by bison, $1B Powerball won, explosions in Phoenix fire: this week's top stories

This week's top stories include coverage of a massive fire in Phoenix near the airport, a Phoenix woman being struck and badly hurt by a bison and a woman reportedly bringing in drugs into an Arizona jail.

Here are the top stories from FOX 10 Phoenix between July 15-22.

1. 'That's a shark!': Hawaiian surfer shares unsettling encounter with 20-foot great white

Featured article

2. Phoenix woman gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park

Featured article

3. $1B Powerball jackpot: Downtown Los Angeles store owner reacts to selling winning ticket

Featured article

4. Here are the winning numbers for $900m Powerball drawing

Featured article

5. Explosions seen as large fire burns at Phoenix propane business

Featured article

6. If you bought an A&W soda in the past 7 years, you could get a repayment

Featured article

7. Washington state 4-year-old dies after choking on hot dog at Costco

Featured article

8. 5 people, including 3 correctional officers, exposed to fentanyl and 'tranq' at a Pima County jail

Featured article

9. Arizona teen who met Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker during Phoenix concert has passed away

Featured article

10. HGTV star Ty Pennington intubated after ‘barely’ breathing