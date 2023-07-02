Phoenix's Bagelfeld Bagels sees major boost in business after Bon Appétit feature

A Phoenix business owner was dealing with a slow summer, like most places, but then a story in the magazine Bon Appétit gave his shop a big boost.

Bagelfeld Bagels was named one of the top 24 bagel shops in the country, and now, business is booming at the store near 28th Street and Thomas Road.

They were expecting a slow holiday weekend. Instead, they've got lines out the door on July 2.

The Brooklyn-born bagel maker says they're scrambling to keep up with orders and are staying open as late as they can.

That's until their bagels run out mid-morning, usually by 9 a.m.

"We were at the top of the list in the thing and I saw it Tuesday morning," says Charles Blonkenfeld, owner of Bagelfeld's. "It kinda exploded from there. It was like a wave we couldn't quite get in front of. Our Instagram blew up, our email blew up."

Bagelfeld is open Tuesday through Sunday, opening at 6 a.m. It's closed Mondays.

"Tucked in an industrial building near a Crossfit gym on Phoenix’s east side, Bagelfeld’s slings a simple menu of classic bagels so satisfying that even carb-phobic Crossfiters go. New York–born owner Charles Blonkenfeld started making bagels early in the pandemic and sold them at farmers markets before opening his shop in 2022, carefully adjusting the recipe for Phoenix’s high temps," Bon Appétit's review read.

Map of where the store is at: