Air Force photo shows Chinese spy balloon from high-flying U-2

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Cave Creek/New River, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs
16
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Black Mesa Area, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
High Wind Warning
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 11:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 5:00 AM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 AM MST, Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Airport Weather Warning
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix
Wind Advisory
from WED 5:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
Wind Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 11:00 PM MST until FRI 11:00 AM MST, Grand Canyon Country, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County

Air Force photo shows Chinese spy balloon from high-flying U-2

By FOX TV Digital Staff
Published 
Military
FOX TV Stations

China spy balloon: Pentagon confirms photo taken by pilot

This photo was taken from the cockpit of a U-2 aircraft that flew above the Chinese surveillance balloon.

The Pentagon has confirmed that a photo, leaked on the internet Tuesday, does indeed show a Chinese spy balloon as seen from an American reconnaissance plane earlier this month.

The image first appeared on some aviation website and social accounts, but the original source was not immediately clear. In officially releasing the photo Wednesday, the Department of Defense merely said it was taken by a "U.S. Air Force pilot" on February 3 over the "central continental United States." 

The balloon was ultimately shot down off the coast of South Carolina a day later.

e02bc971-U-2 Pilot over Central Continental United States

A zoomed-in look at the Chinese balloon, seen from a U.S. spy plane. (Photo courtesy of the Department of Defense)

Officials did not say what type of aircraft the photo was taken from, but they had previously said a U-2 spy plane was sent to monitor the balloon and evaluate its capabilities as it drifted at altitudes of 60,000 feet and higher.

The aircraft’s shadow is visible in the photo and clearly matches the silhouette of the famed U-2 ‘Dragon Lady’ – one of the only American aircraft capable of flying at such a high altitude.

balloon-route.jpg

The route of the Chinese suspected spy balloon. Source: DoD, AP

The U-2 has a long history dating back to the Cold War. Originally designed to outfly Soviet missiles, the planes were instrumental in gathering critical intelligence about Soviet military capabilities around the world, including in Cuba during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Though more modern aircraft, along with satellites and drones, have taken over some of those responsibilities, the aircraft remains in service for both reconnaissance mission and scientific research because of its unique high-altitude capability.

U.S. officials say imagery of the balloon collected by the U-2 aircraft showed that the Chinese craft was "capable of conducting signals intelligence collection" with multiple antennas and other equipment designed to upload sensitive information and solar panels to power them.

Image 1 of 3

A U.S. Air Force pilot looked down at the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon as it hovered over the central continental United States February 3, 2023. (Photo courtesy of the Department of Defense)

Those elements are all visible in the high-resolution version of the photo released Wednesday.

The Pentagon announced last Friday that Navy ships and submersibles had completed recovery of the massive balloon and its payload, which fell in pieces into the Atlantic Ocean. The payload was recovered from the ocean floor and is being analyzed by the FBI, Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said Wednesday.

The shootdown led to three other smaller objects also being shot down by Air Force jets within a period of eight days: one over Alaska, one over Canada and one over Lake Huron. Searches for the Alaska and Lake Huron objects have ended.

RELATED: Congress wants safer US airspace following downing of aerial objects

This story was reported from Tampa, Fla. The Associated Press contributed.
 