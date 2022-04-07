Photographic art exhibit near Downtown Phoenix features works by at-risk children

A non-profit in the Phoenix area is holding an art exhibit to showcase works by kids considered to be at-risk.

The exhibit features different works of photography, and they are made by these kids with Kids in Focus. For the kids, the exhibit is more than just photos hanging for anyone to see. The works in the exhibit were a way out for many of them.

"When kids go through trauma, they disconnect from what is happening from their environment, and ultimately from themselves. They close in," said Karen Shell, who founded Kids in Focus. "There is something safe about a camera that lets them reconnect with the world."

Kids in Focus is dedicated to giving at risk youth who may be homeless or have suffered abuse or trauma the chance at seeing themselves in a new way. Through photography, they learn skills that apply to their everyday life.

"Even the most resistant kid will start connecting with their environment, lifting their eyes off the ground, looking people in the eye again," said Shell.

The kids worked with mentors for nine weeks to create the works of art that are now on display.

"To have an opportunity for them to feel proud and shine, that alone is life-changing for them," said Shell.

The art exhibit will take place at Park Central's Arts Pavilion at 5:30 p.m. on April 7, and anyone is welcome. Those whose works are featured will also be there to talk about their work.

Kids in Focus Art Exhibit

https://kidsinfocus.org/events/exhibit-opening/

