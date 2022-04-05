Arizona high school teacher with quadriplegia honored for helping to give back to the community

On April 5, a high school teacher in Tempe was recognized for her work in the community.

Jennifer Lawrence, who lives with quadriplegia, was honored at the Mayor's Disability Awards. The award is given to people and businesses who help make Tempe a better place for those with disabilities.

Lawrence, a special education teacher, was honored with an Award of Merit for a number of reasons, but one of those had to do with popcorn that she and her students make and sell.

"It's the 'a-ha!' moment, like seeing the light bulb go on when they learn something new for the first time, or when they learn how to do something that will help them be a better person after high school," said Lawrence.

Lawrence coordinated the popcorn selling program, where she and her students would make and sell popcorn at football games, and with the money they earn, Lawrence encouraged the students to spend it, in order to build confidence.

"I have had many students that have never gone to a counter and ordered their own hot dog, or paid for tickets at a ball game. They are going out to spend time in the community," said Lawrence.

She and her students also buy items for those in need, spend time at assisted living centers, and read books to homeless children as a way to teach her students to give back. Lawrence's friends, along with others in the community, have noticed the difference in her students.

"I have been to her classroom before, and she has complete control of the classroom," said former Tempe mayor and former Congressman Harry Mitchell. "They listen to her. She is in charge."

"She is just so amazing with these kids and programs she has started at her school," said Lawrence's friend, Stephanie Miller. "It just blows me away. she is so deserving."

Lawrence has been at the school 25 years, and she says her students always come back to visit her.

Other Heartwarming Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 10 PHOENIX EMAIL ALERTS