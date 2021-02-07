Photos: Bucs win Super Bowl LV in Tampa

article

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl at their own stadium Sunday night, leading to something never before seen in NFL history: A Super Bowl celebration on home turf.

Here's what the Super Bowl matchup between the Buccaneers and the Kansac City Chiefs looked like.

Fans sit in the stands among cardboard cutouts before Super Bowl LV. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Devin White and Rob Gronkowski of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take the field before Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

A B-1B, B-2, and B-52 provide the flyover after the national anthem, in this shot provided by FOX 13's Kelly Ring.

Rob Gronkowski spikes the ball after an 8-yard touchdown in the first quarter. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Rob Gronkowski celebrates after an 8-yard touchdown with Leonard Fournette. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

-Referee Carl Cheffers fist bumps nurse Suzie Dorner before Super Bowl LV. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Rob Gronkowski spikes the ball after scoring a 17-yard touchdown in the second quarter. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Antonio Brown celebrates after catching a 1-yard touchdown in the second quarter. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Fireworks explode over Raymond James Stadium at halftime during Super Bowl LV. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Antoine Winfield Jr. reacts after an interception in the third quarter. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes looks on in the fourth quarter. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

A fan is tackled by law enforcement after running on the field during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LV. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Sean Murphy-Bunting looks on after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Head coach Bruce Arians celebrates with Tom Brady after winning Super Bowl LV. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes speak after Super Bowl LV. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Tristan Wirfs celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Head coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has Gatorade dumped on him after winning Super Bowl LV. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)