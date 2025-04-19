Pilot injured in north Phoenix plane crash near Deer Valley Airport

The Brief A plane crashed into a carport in north Phoenix on Saturday, April 19. The pilot of the plane reported an engine issue before the plane went down. The pilot suffered minor injuries in the crash.



One person was injured in a plane crash near Deer Valley Airport around 11:00 a.m. on April 19.

Fire officials found a plane crashed into a carport near a building close to the intersection of Central Avenue and Deer Valley Road in north Phoenix.

The pilot suffered minor injuries and walked away from the scene on their own.

What they're saying:

The FAA said in a statement the pilot reported an engine issue shortly before the crash.

The plane crash did not impact operations at the airport.

