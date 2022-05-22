Pilot makes emergency landing in Yavapai County after engine loses power
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. - A pilot made an emergency landing near the airport in Prescott on Sunday, May 22.
Airport officials say a small Cessna lost engine power shortly after take-off and the pilot had to put it down in a nearby vacant field. The pilot was the only person onboard and wasn't hurt.
There's no word on what exactly went wrong with the plane.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.
