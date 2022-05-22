Expand / Collapse search

Pilot makes emergency landing in Yavapai County after engine loses power

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Yavapai County
FOX 10 Phoenix

A pilot made an emergency landing in Yavapai County after the engine lost power on May 22. He is OK and wasn't injured.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. - A pilot made an emergency landing near the airport in Prescott on Sunday, May 22.

Airport officials say a small Cessna lost engine power shortly after take-off and the pilot had to put it down in a nearby vacant field. The pilot was the only person onboard and wasn't hurt.

There's no word on what exactly went wrong with the plane.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.