Pima County Jail inmates faked overdoses in attempt to escape, officials say

Two inmates at Pima County Jail are now facing charges after they reportedly faked overdoses in order to escape, authorities said.

Shaun Busch, 31, and Roger Rios, 26, had been taken from jail to a local hospital on Oct. 11 after they appeared to show signs of an overdose.

"Through investigation, it was discovered that the two had not actually overdosed, and it had been a ruse in order to escape once at the hospital," said the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Rios reportedly tried to jump out of his hospital bed and leave the room, but was stopped by corrections officers.

Officials said Busch wasn't able to attempt an escape because of the increased security presence at the hospital.

The pair faces felony escape charges.

