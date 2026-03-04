Plane crashes into home and backyard; Nancy Guthrie latest l Morning News Brief

article

From a plane crash in a north Phoenix neighborhood to the latest on the search for Nancy Guthrie, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of March 4.

1. Plane hits house, crashes into backyard

Featured article

2. Nancy Guthrie disappearance

Featured article

3. ‘They’re at high risk'

Featured article

4. AG employee involved in deadly shooting

Featured article

5. Spring break travel warning

Featured article

A look at today's weather

Click here for full forecast