Plane crashes into home and backyard; Nancy Guthrie latest l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.
From a plane crash in a north Phoenix neighborhood to the latest on the search for Nancy Guthrie, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of March 4.
1. Plane hits house, crashes into backyard
Featured
Three people are hurt after firefighters say a plane crashed into the backyard of a north Phoenix home near Cave Creek Road and Deer Valley Drive.
2. Nancy Guthrie disappearance
Featured
Wednesday marks Day 32 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1. Authorities believe Nancy was taken from her home against her will.
3. ‘They’re at high risk'
Featured
A 20-year sentence for a trafficker who targeted girls at Desert Lily Academy highlights an apparent dangerous gap in security. Chief Brice says the high-risk nature of the youth requires immediate police intervention to prevent exploitation.
4. AG employee involved in deadly shooting
Featured
An employee with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, DuLance Morin, has been identified by police as the person involved in the death a Mesa mother of seven.
5. Spring break travel warning
Featured
A Level 2 travel advisory has been issued for Mexico ahead of spring break following a wave of cartel violence and retaliatory attacks linked to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.
A look at today's weather
Wednesday's high in the Valley will be slightly cooler than yesterday at around 84 degrees.
Click here for full forecast