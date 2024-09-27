Expand / Collapse search
Plane from Arizona filled with drugs lands on a California freeway, 2 pilots arrested

Updated  September 27, 2024 8:15pm MST
(Oceanside Police photo)

MESA, Ariz. - An airplane that took off from Arizona landed on a freeway in Oceanside, Calif. and when officials searched the pilots they found a, "large quantity of narcotics."

According to Oceanside Police, the two suspects were both Oceanside residents. 

Gabriel Breit, 21, and Troy Smith, 36, were both arrested for the unusual occurrence and according to the report, the FAA is conducting an investigation into why the emergency landing took place on State Route 76 in the San Diego suburb.

Data from Flight Radar shows the flight took off from Falcon Field in Mesa at 11:09 p.m. on Sept. 25 and landed at 1:37 a.m. on Sept. 26 in Oceanside.

It was unclear where the two obtained the drugs.

Oceanside Police said they will release more information as the investigation unfolds. 