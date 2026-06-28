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Pocket Fire grows to more than 6K acres; dog shot by Phoenix Police officer | Nightly Roundup

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published June 28, 2026 6:51 PM MST
Published June 28, 2026 6:51 PM MST
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From the Pocket Fire growing in size near Sedona, to a Phoenix Police officer shooting a dog during a burglary investigation, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Pocket Fire grows near Sedona

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Pocket Fire expands by 3,200 acres as winds complicate firefighting efforts
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Pocket Fire expands by 3,200 acres as winds complicate firefighting efforts

The Pocket Fire has expanded to over 6,000 acres north of Sedona. Officials have placed several communities, including Kachina Village and Forest Highlands, under voluntary evacuation notices.

2. Phoenix Police officer shoots dog during investigation, department says

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Phoenix Police officer shoots dog after being bit during investigation, PD says
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Phoenix Police officer shoots dog after being bit during investigation, PD says

A Phoenix Police officer shot a dog early Sunday morning after the animal reportedly bit him and lunged at him a second time while he was searching a backyard near 7th Avenue and Broadway Road.

3. Heart and kidney medication recalled

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Nearly 1 million bottles of heart and kidney medication recalled over foreign substance
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Nearly 1 million bottles of heart and kidney medication recalled over foreign substance

Nearly one million bottles of heart and kidney medication have been recalled nationwide over the possibility of a "foreign substance," according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

4. Firefighters killed in Utah-Colorado blaze

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3 firefighters die fighting Snyder Fire near Colorado-Utah border
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3 firefighters die fighting Snyder Fire near Colorado-Utah border

 

5. 11 killed in France skydiving plane crash

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Skydiving plane crashes in France, killing all 11 people on board
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Skydiving plane crashes in France, killing all 11 people on board

A skydiving plane crashed in northeastern France Sunday, killing all 11 people on board, authorities said.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Fire danger remains in Arizona due to dry weather, winds
Fire danger remains in Arizona due to dry weather, winds

Fire danger remains in Arizona due to dry weather, winds

FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the details on our dry and breezy weather that's making for dangerous fire conditions.

Get the full forecast

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