Pocket Fire grows to more than 6K acres; dog shot by Phoenix Police officer | Nightly Roundup

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From the Pocket Fire growing in size near Sedona, to a Phoenix Police officer shooting a dog during a burglary investigation, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Pocket Fire grows near Sedona
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The Pocket Fire has expanded to over 6,000 acres north of Sedona. Officials have placed several communities, including Kachina Village and Forest Highlands, under voluntary evacuation notices.
2. Phoenix Police officer shoots dog during investigation, department says
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A Phoenix Police officer shot a dog early Sunday morning after the animal reportedly bit him and lunged at him a second time while he was searching a backyard near 7th Avenue and Broadway Road.
3. Heart and kidney medication recalled
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Nearly one million bottles of heart and kidney medication have been recalled nationwide over the possibility of a "foreign substance," according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
4. Firefighters killed in Utah-Colorado blaze
5. 11 killed in France skydiving plane crash
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A skydiving plane crashed in northeastern France Sunday, killing all 11 people on board, authorities said.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the details on our dry and breezy weather that's making for dangerous fire conditions.
Get the full forecast