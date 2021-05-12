Police: AMBER Alert issued after car was stolen in Phoenix with young child inside

Phoenix Police officials say they are launching an investigation into a car that was stolen with a 18-month-old girl inside.

The incident, according to investigators, took place along Indian School Road, west of Central Avenue. Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with Phoenix Police said the child's caregiver, along with a couple, went into a convenience store in the area, and at some point, the couple went back to the truck, and drove away with the girl.

The caregiver called police after the vehicle was stolen.

Photo of truck allegedly stolen with a baby inside on May 12, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona (Courtesy: Phoenix Police Department)

According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune, the vehicle stolen is a dark green 1999 Ford F-250 with a tan bottom trim. The car has an Arizona license plate, and the number is CHC3292.

The baby girl, according to Sgt. Fortune, was last seen wearing a pink onesie with the words "Momma's Baby" on the front. Sgt. An AMBER Alert has been issued for the girl, who is reportedly named "Wendy."

Investigators have identified the couple allegedly involved in the incident. One is a 35-year-old bald, heavy-set man who was wearing a white shirt at the time, and the other is a female with dark hair who was wearing dark clothing at the time.

"We want to make sure the baby is safe," said Sgt. Fortune. "These people are not known to the baby, and they have no reason to have the child with them."

Anyone with information should call 911.

A man and a woman identified as the suspects in a the theft of a car with a baby inside in Phoenix, Arizona on May 12, 2021 (Courtesy: Phoenix Police Department)

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

