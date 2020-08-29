Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Yavapai County Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
4
Flash Flood Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until SUN 5:00 AM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Airport Weather Warning
until SAT 1:15 PM MST, Deer Valley
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 12:45 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa

Police arrest 12 people after night of protests in downtown Phoenix

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Downtown Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say 12 people were arrested on Aug. 28 after a night of demonstrations downtown commemorating the annual March on Washington.

Most of the participants in the demonstrations marched peacefully downtown, police said, but some started blocking streets when the crowds marched to Phoenix Police headquarters.

Police say they repeatedly ordered protesters to get out of the street, and eventually arrested 12 people who they say ignored the order.

The arrests included:

  • Victor Romero, 23, obstructing a thoroughfare;
  • Orlando Espino, 27, obstructing a thoroughfare;
  • Ethan Replogle, 19, obstructing a thoroughfare;
  • Sean Gibbons, 25, obstructing a thoroughfare;
  • Kendryck Rand, 24, obstructing a thoroughfare;
  • Kimberlee Adkins, 28, obstructing a thoroughfare;
  • Rilee Webb, 23, obstructing a thoroughfare;
  • Samuel Merten, 29, obstructing a thoroughfare;
  • Christopher Johnson, 31, obstructing a thoroughfare;
  • Leslie Ott, 34, obstructing a thoroughfare, failure to obey a lawful order, resisting arrest;
  • Makayla Kellor, 21, obstructing a thoroughfare, resisting arrest;
  • Jennifer Derby, 52, obstructing a thoroughfare.

Police say no munitions were used against the protesters and no injuries were reported.

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

In commemoration of March on Washington, protesters rally in downtown Phoenix
slideshow

In commemoration of March on Washington, protesters rally in downtown Phoenix

Protesters rallied in downtown Phoenix for a march on Washington Street in commemoration of the March on Washington that happened 57 years ago.