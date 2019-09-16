Police arrest 24 in child sex sting operation
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies arrested two dozen people over the weekend in a child sex sting dubbed "Operation Just Cause."
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office partnered with 13 other agencies for the four-day operation. Investigators posed as children in online chats and said suspects immediately struck up conversations and steered the interactions to sex. It was when the alleged offenders went to meet up with the "children" that deputies arrested them.
"If you come to this county and you think you're going to prey on our children, you have indeed picked the wrong county," said Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman. "We will not stop coming after you until we have you behind bars."
Those arrested were:
Robert Harley Martin, 38, Dahlonega, GA, truck driver
Erik Delgado, 26, Gainesville, GA, sales associate
Alan Thomas Bryant, 40, Murrayville, GA, unemployed
Kyle Alexander Williams, 32, Stone Mountain, GA, landscaper
Roger Kyle Nicholson, 44, Gainesville, GA, unemployed
Jacob Perry Yeamans, 61, Madison, Wisconsin
Rene Mauricio Posada, 29, Marietta, GA, sales manager
Jackson Cain Butler, 20, Calhoun, GA, sales
John Andrew Odell, 40, Cumming, GA, truck driver
Michael Keith Coker, 29, Augusta State Prison, unemployed
Richard Edward Hazelwood, 49, Roswell, GA, drug representative
Johnathon Dale Butler, 25, Palmall, TN, unemployed
Mackenzi Faye Stinson, 19, Palmall, TN, sales associate
Mahesh Kumar Saroj, 35, Alpharetta, GA, information technology
Christopher Scott Taylor, 29, Cumming, GA, construction
Joseph Ryan Lisnock, 22, Gainesville, GA, landscaper
Dylan Blair Nessmith, 23, Johns Creek, GA, mechanic
Austin Wayne Rhodes, 22, Alpharetta, GA, mechanic
Daniel Dennis Rogan, 47, Witchita, KS, vehicle transporter
Jason Lee McIntyre, 35, Gainesville, GA, supervisor
Gavin Austen Peppers, 21, Bowman, GA, hotel clerk
Jimmy Webster Roy, 21, Gainesville, GA, mover
Anthony Christian Ceja, 23, Lawrenceville, GA, laborer
Steven Charles Vinnenberg, 65, Cumming, GA