Police arrest 24 in child sex sting operation

Deputies arrested two dozen people over the weekend in a child sex sting dubbed "Operation Just Cause."

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office partnered with 13 other agencies for the four-day operation. Investigators posed as children in online chats and said suspects immediately struck up conversations and steered the interactions to sex. It was when the alleged offenders went to meet up with the "children" that deputies arrested them.

"If you come to this county and you think you're going to prey on our children, you have indeed picked the wrong county," said Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman. "We will not stop coming after you until we have you behind bars."

Those arrested were:

Robert Harley Martin, 38, Dahlonega, GA, truck driver

Erik Delgado, 26, Gainesville, GA, sales associate

Alan Thomas Bryant, 40, Murrayville, GA, unemployed

Kyle Alexander Williams, 32, Stone Mountain, GA, landscaper

Roger Kyle Nicholson, 44, Gainesville, GA, unemployed

Jacob Perry Yeamans, 61, Madison, Wisconsin

Rene Mauricio Posada, 29, Marietta, GA, sales manager

Jackson Cain Butler, 20, Calhoun, GA, sales

John Andrew Odell, 40, Cumming, GA, truck driver

Michael Keith Coker, 29, Augusta State Prison, unemployed

Richard Edward Hazelwood, 49, Roswell, GA, drug representative

Johnathon Dale Butler, 25, Palmall, TN, unemployed

Mackenzi Faye Stinson, 19, Palmall, TN, sales associate

Mahesh Kumar Saroj, 35, Alpharetta, GA, information technology

Christopher Scott Taylor, 29, Cumming, GA, construction

Joseph Ryan Lisnock, 22, Gainesville, GA, landscaper

Dylan Blair Nessmith, 23, Johns Creek, GA, mechanic

Austin Wayne Rhodes, 22, Alpharetta, GA, mechanic

Daniel Dennis Rogan, 47, Witchita, KS, vehicle transporter

Jason Lee McIntyre, 35, Gainesville, GA, supervisor

Gavin Austen Peppers, 21, Bowman, GA, hotel clerk

Jimmy Webster Roy, 21, Gainesville, GA, mover

Anthony Christian Ceja, 23, Lawrenceville, GA, laborer

Steven Charles Vinnenberg, 65, Cumming, GA